Technology Association of Oregon launches tech job board for Oregon and Southwest Washington

It’s always nice to see more places cropping up for folks to post jobs. Especially if that means that it helps folks ride out the effects of the pandemic and the economy with gainful employment. We just saw The Silicon Forest launch. Now, the Technology Association of Oregon has a job board of their own.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, Tech Oregon Careers is open for posting by tech and tech-enabled companies for the full spectrum of positions at their organizations, and non-tech companies when hiring for tech-focused positions. Tech Oregon Careers offers both TAO members and non-members a portal to connect with job seekers, students, and interns passionate about joining the innovative technology industry in Oregon and SW Washington.

Posting on the board is free to TAO members. Nonmembers can post for $50 a job.

For more information, visit TAO Tech Oregon Careers.

