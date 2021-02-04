Elon calls Dogecoin “the people’s crypto” which makes sense since it has Portland roots

You know those times when you’re like “I should probably write about that.” And then you don’t. And then suddenly it becomes obvious that you really should have? Well, I have any number of those stories, sitting in drafts or in notebooks. And one of them is the story about Dogecoin having Portland roots.

And it always comes back to bite me. Ahem. Like today. When Elon Musk tweeted about the joke that became a cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin is the people’s crypto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021

Which makes perfect sense, given its attachment to our town, the People’s Republic of Portland.

If you’re interested in the back story and the Portland connection, please read this Portland Business Journal interview by Malia Spencer. Since she actually followed through and wrote the story. Which I didn’t.

