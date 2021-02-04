Exactly how underrated is the Pacific Northwest startup market?

Rick Turoczy on February 4, 2021

If you’ve been following the ongoing “Bay Area Brain Drain” exodus news, you’re seeing a few startup hubs coming to the fore. Miami is quickly becoming the go to spot for a number of reasons. Atlanta continues to assert its dominance. And tried and true Austin remains a perennial favorite for those escaping the valley of silicon. But where is the Pacific Northwest mention in this whole thing?

Madrona’s Dan Li posited that question a few weeks back and it’s turned into a super interesting Twitter thread that’s worth reading.

