TiE Oregon appoints first Black board member, first in US

TiE Oregon, one of the critical support organizations for the Oregon startup community in terms of both funding and mentorship, has announced the appointment of Lateef Jackson to its Board of Directors. Lateef is the first Black board member of any of the 22 TiE chapters throughout North America.

TiE Oregon and the TiE Oregon Foundation are pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors. New board members include David Smith PhD, investor and advisor with a background in the semiconductor space and Lateef Jackson, entrepreneur, advisor, and investor focused in healthcare technology who will serve on the TiE Oregon Board. Rob Johns, member of the Benson Polytechnic Alumni Association, and First VP and Producer at Crystal/Alliant Insurance Services will serve on the TiE Oregon Foundation Board. Each will serve a two-year term. With this, 42% of the TiE Oregon Board will be of minority descent and 58% women.

For more, see the TiE Oregon newsletter.

