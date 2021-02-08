Struggling to find product market fit? TiE XL Boot Camp can help

One of the things I like most about the Portland startup community is the level of support for the earliest stages of startup companies. From connecting with community to demystifying the process of raising venture capital, there are a number of programs designed to complement one another in support of entrepreneurs. One of those programs, TiE XL Bootcamp, is currently recruiting a new cohort.

“Before the boot camp I believed that starting a business was a trial and error method and can’t be learned. But now I do believe there is a process to it and your team is doing a great job of ensuring people learn it. I wish more people knew this.“ Beaverton TiE XL Cohort 2018

Applications are currently open. The new cohort starts on February 23, 2021.

For more information or to apply, visit TiE XL Boot Camp.

