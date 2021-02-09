Portland’s Glory selected to participate in Sephora incubator

As more and more consumer brands look to support and inspire innovation in their industries, we’ve watched the incubator and accelerator market grow and diversify, creating highly targeted and focused opportunities for talented founders. Nike, Chobani, Mars Petcare, and any number of other brands have entered the fray. Now, Portland startup Glory has the opportunity to collaborate with Sephora as part of their incubator program, Accelerate.

In addition to months of Sephora-led curriculum and intensive support, this year’s program also features coveted mentorship from industry veterans, feedback and exposure to leading investment firms and venture capitalists. Taken together, these establish Sephora’s commitment to not only creating a program that educates, but also building a pipeline of support that promotes the long-term success of these brands at Sephora, and for the betterment of the industry at large. Upon completion of the program, all participating brands will launch at Sephora, putting the prestige omni-retailer on track to double its assortment of Black-owned brands by the end of 2021.

For more information on the program and its latest cohort, read the Sephora press release. For more on the company, visit Glory.

[Full disclosure: Glory is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Like this: Like Loading...