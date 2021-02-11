Portland OKR solution Koan launches freemium model

If your organization is considering the Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) framework, is implementing OKRs, or is deeply in love with OKRs, adopting a solution to help you manage those OKRs just got a heck of a lot easier. Because Portland’s Koan has a transitioned to a freemium model. And free is a very good price.

The Koan Free tier is a great first step in the journey, making it easy for teams to discover a more transparent, collaborative way of working. Teams in the habit of sharing status, recognizing wins, and heading off concerns early will naturally raise the bar for everyone else around them.

The company, founded by Jive cofounder Matt Tucker, has been working to make OKR management easier — and teams more collaborative — since 2016.

For more information or to try the product yourself, visit Koan. And if you like what you see, please consider tossing Koan and upvote on Product Hunt, today.

Like this: Like Loading...