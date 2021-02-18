A Kids Book About CEO Jelani Memory among Portland Business Journal Executive of the Year honorees

Founding and leading a startup is hard. Incredibly hard. And lonely. And stressful. So when a startup founder gets recognition or an award, it’s always worth taking a moment to recognize that. Like today, when Jelani Memory, founder and CEO of A Kids Book About, was honored by the Portland Business Journal as one of their Executives of the Year.

For the Portland Business Journal’s 2021 Executive of the Year program, we’ve broken out our honorees into three panel discussions to better understand each of their roles, the challenges they face, the strategies they’ve deployed to address those challenges and the innovation that has resulted during this difficult time we’re in.

To hear from Jelani and other honorees, please visit the PBJ.

[Full disclosure: A Kids Book About is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

