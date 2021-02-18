Portland startup Source named to the Building Tech 50 list

As I mentioned earlier today, it’s always nice to see Portland startups getting recognized for their awesomeness. So I wanted to make sure that you knew that Portland startup Source has been named to the BuiltWorlds Building Tech 50 list for 2021.

What’s the Building Tech 50?

This list features leading companies in the landscape of the smart building, with each offering innovative solutions in the areas of asset management, high-performance materials, HVAC and energy systems, interiors, lighting, mobility, real estate tech, tenant services, and modular systems. From connected sensors to analytics platforms, solar panels, smart lights, modular furniture, and more, these solutions are pushing the boundaries of how buildings are designed, built, operated, and maintained.

For more information or to see the other 49 companies that aren’t from Portland, visit BuiltWorlds Building Tech 50 list.

[Full disclosure: Source is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

