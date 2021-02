Maybe you have an invite. Maybe you don’t. Maybe you’re psyched on Clubhouse. Maybe you’re not. But whatever the case, it’s always nice to know more about new social platforms, right? Right. That’s why I was glad to see ConvertKit COO and Portland startup community contributor Barrett Brooks documenting his experiences with Clubhouse.

If you’re looking to get the most out of Clubhouse, it’s well worth reading this Twitter thread.

After spending time on @joinClubhouse since last summer, I found it harder and harder to find engaging and meaningful content that fits my interests.



My answer: create the content I wish existed.



I hosted my first session this week. Here's what I learned 👇🏽 — Barrett Brooks (@BarrettABrooks) February 19, 2021

