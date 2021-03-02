Seattle-based investor Founders’ Co-op closes largest fund yet

While Founders’ Co-op is headquartered in Seattle, the fund regularly puts money to work in Portland. So when I hear the news that they have more money to put to work, I always remain hopeful that they’ll continue that trend of investing here. Because Founders Co-op has $50 million to invest from their latest fund.

Founders’ Co-op will continue betting on early-stage startups across Seattle, Portland, Vancouver B.C. and elsewhere. It raised a larger fund in part to write bigger checks, given increasing round sizes and the firm leading more rounds, said Chris DeVore, managing partner at Founders’ Co-op. It plans to invest in 20-to-25 companies out of the fund. The $50 million fund is also a reflection of rising interest in the Pacific Northwest, where startups raised a record $4.4 billion last year. The fund drew more limited partners based outside of Seattle in cities such as Boston or New York.

Portland based portfolio companies, past and present, include: Airship, AppFog, Brave Care, Clickety, Reflect, Skyward, Source, Stackery, and Tindie.

For more on the latest fund, visit GeekWire.

