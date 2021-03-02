That $1 billion acquisition of Portland’s Innovyze? It’s the largest in Autodesk history

Just came across another random tidbit about Autodesk acquiring Portland’s Innovyze for $1 billion. And no I’m not just looking for an excuse to say “wet infrastructure” again. Oh. Well crap. Anyway… It just happens to be the largest acquisition in Autodesk history. And that’s something, considering Autodesk has a significant history of acquiring.

The acquisition is the largest in Autodesk’s history and is meant to position Autodesk as a provider of end-to-end software for the operations of water infrastructure.

For more, visit ZDNet.

[Full disclosure: PIE has a partnership with Autodesk called PIE Shop. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

