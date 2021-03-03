Want to be an OTBC VIP? Applications for the Virtual Incubation Program are still open

Rick Turoczy on March 3, 2021

These days, pretty much every incubator and accelerator program are virtual. But folks who have experience running these programs definitely have a leg up on those who have been forced into running virtual programs. Like the well established OTBC Virtual Incubation Program.

Based on our 30 years of experience working both in startups and mentoring startups, VIP show you step-by-step best practices for validating your value proposition and your business model, protecting your company and your intellectual property, creating a practical strategy for funding your startup, and developing a go-to-market plan.

The next session starts April 1, 2021. For founders in urban areas, the cost is $249. For founders in rural areas, the cost is reduced to $79. Thanks to the support of the Oregon Community Foundation and the Ford Family Foundation.

For more information or to register, visit OTBC VIP.

