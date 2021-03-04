Seattle’s Pioneer Square Labs raises $100 million for second early stage startup fund

It’s one of those weeks in Seattle. Founders’ Co-op announced their new fund. And now, Pioneer Square Labs has revealed Fund II, a $100 million fund focused on early stage startups in the Pacific Northwest.

We are a pre-seed and seed-stage venture fund with a twist; we invest in companies founded all over our region, and we also build companies from scratch in our startup studio, Pioneer Square Labs. Roughly 15% of all tech companies that received early-stage venture capital funding in Washington State over the past year were co-founded by PSL.

And if you’re like “I thought Silicon Florist was focused on Portland startups. What’s with all of the Seattle, lately?” You’re right. It most certainly is. But Seattle venture capital plays an important role in our ecosystem. So I feel like you should be aware of what’s happening up north in that regard.

For more information, see the PSL post of Fund II or see the GeekWire writeup.

