Portland startup SheerID works to ensure extra COVID-19 vaccines don’t go to waste

One of the most challenging aspects of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is the shelf life of some of the vaccines — and that effective doses can go to waste if they’re not used in a timely manner. In an effort to streamline the process and to help ensure that more doses make it to more people, Portland startup SheerID has partnered with Force4Good to create a vaccine notifier.

People can get notified about an extra COVID-19 vaccine by registering on the Vaccine Notifier website. Once registered, extra vaccines are announced from verified healthcare professionals who have completed an authorization screening by SheerID. Nearby users immediately receive a text message notification when a vaccine is available near them based on real-time, location-based technologies. Extra vaccines are distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis and text messages are not a guarantee that the vaccine will be held. Users are welcome to register even if they are already on waiting lists as this service is 100% free for everyone. All user’s personal data is anonymous and will not be shared with anyone.

“We are excited to partner with Force4Good to help make vaccine distribution as safe and efficient as possible,” said Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. “This free service will enable licensed healthcare professionals to make sure every dose in the fight against COVID-19 is distributed and used for the benefit of our extended community.”

For more information on the service, visit “COVID-19 Vaccine Notifier Website Alerts Users About Extra Doses Nearby.” To sign up for alerts, visit Extra Vaccine Notifier.

