A Kids Book About recognized among Fast Company most innovative companies

Portland startup A Kids Book About has been recognized by Fast Company for its innovative work with content for kids as part of FC’s ongoing recognition of innovative companies. It shares the honor with nine other companies on the inaugural 2021 list for North America.

Our inaugural North American list features innovative companies that span the continent. They’re based in places like New York, Ohio, Virginia, Tennessee, Colorado, and Mexico City. But each one is working on problems that are inherent to the region. From educating children on injustices, to getting things like solar energy, fresh produce, and COVID-19 tests into peoples’ homes, these companies are making resources more accessible and improving the quality of life on this continent.

For more, visit “The 10 most innovative North American companies.”

[Full disclosure: A Kids Book About is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

