I would love to hear more about your startup. Literally.

I’ve been looking for an excuse to user Twitter Spaces, the audio only Clubhouse competitor. And an idea dawned on my that was basically an audio version of Silicon Florist. What if I held a Spaces event where founders got to pitch their startup or startup concept to an audience?

Naturally, my immediate reaction was to ask folks on Twitter if they would be into it. And they seem to be.

If I hosted a @TwitterSpaces that featured Portland startups pitching their companies or concepts, would that be of interest to anyone besides me? #AskingforAFriend — Rick Turoczy (@turoczy) March 12, 2021

So now, I’m asking you. If you I put something like this together, would you be willing to participate either as a presenter or as a listener? Feel free to reply on Twitter or just like the tweet.

If you’ve got a startup to pitch — it doesn’t have to be tech — please sign up below. In this beta test, I’ll ask you to deliver a three minute pitch on your company. And then I may ask you a couple of follow up questions, but we won’t open it up to a full Q&A. So it should be a safe space.

That means, even if you haven’t perfected your pitch, it’s a good environment to practice. And if you’d like some of my help on honing your pitch before you try it out in front of an audience. Feel free to grab some time with me on Superpeer.

Once I’ve got a handful of startups signed up, I’ll schedule a time for the event and post it to Meetup and Calagator and stuff.

Looking forward to seeing if this works.

