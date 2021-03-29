Workfrom founder and CEO Darren Buckner recognized as a top remote CEO

It’s always nice to see Portland startups and community members getting the recognition they deserve. This time, it’s Darren Buckner, founder and CEO of Workfrom who was recognized as one of the top 25 remote CEOs.

The leadership and development of a remote organization requires skills, perspective, and strategies that might not be obvious to ‘traditional’ CEOs. We polled communities and researched for ourselves to identify which CEOs are truly excelling in leading their company, culture, and people in a remote world.

For more on the selection process and to see who else made the list, visit “The RemoteRated CEO List: Q1 2021.”

[Full disclosure: Workfrom is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

