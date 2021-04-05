Eddie Bauer is into The Dyrt

I approach this with a touch of nostalgia as I admit that my dad owned the Eddie Bauer edition of the Ford Bronco II back in the day. But that aside, it’s super interesting news that Portland startup The Dyrt has landed Eddie Bauer as an exclusive national partner.

“We believe in the power of outdoor experiences, but for many, the process of finding, booking and accessing campsites can be unwelcoming and overwhelming at times. The Dyrt makes accessing the outdoors that much easier and we’re excited to be partnering with them,” said Damien Huang, President, Eddie Bauer.

Eddie Bauer believes that outdoor experiences should be for everyone and is committed to bringing the benefits of the outdoors to more communities. As part of this partnership, they will offer free 90-day memberships of The Dyrt PRO to all shoppers at their 200+ store locations across the US and to the millions of outdoor enthusiasts who purchase Eddie Bauer products online.

For more information, visit The Dyrt, Eddie Bauer edition.

