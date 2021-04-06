REMINDER: Virtual Portland Lunch 2.0, this Thursday

While the regularity of Portland Lunch 2.0 isn’t what it used to be, I’m hoping that the opportunity to connect with other folks in the Portland startup community is still a compelling reason to gather. That’s why I put another Portland Lunch 2.0 on the calendar for this week.

As the weather starts to change, vaccines continue to roll out, and the glimmer of recovery grows ever brighter, there’s no better time to reconnect with folks in the community with whom you’ve lost touch. And there’s no better way to gather with a random smattering of your startup community peers than Portland Lunch 2.0. No agenda. No talks. Just lunch with your community.

The event takes place Thursday, April 8, 2021, at noon. It will be held online in the interest of health and safety.

For more information or to RSVP, please visit Portland Lunch 2.0.

