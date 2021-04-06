There’s a new pre-Seed fund in the Pacific Northwest. Meet Startup Haven Venture Fund.

In order to sustain a vibrant startup investor ecosystem, funds need to start, find success, and raise more funds. And should that success cause them to grow beyond their previous stage focus, then new funds need to start to backfill the gaps. So as many of the early stage funds in the Pacific Northwest achieve success and move downstream to Seed and Series A investments, it’s nice to see new funds stepping up to take the opportunity to support pre-Seed startups. Like the new Startup Haven Venture Fund.

The fund invests in North-America-based pre-seed companies with capital-efficient business models and early signs of commercialization. The Startup Haven Ventures Fund also invests in all of the companies who participate in the Startup Haven Accelerator. We believe strongly in the value of the network and programs that Startup Haven provides and so all of the companies we invest in will be (or will need to become) Startup Haven members.

For more information, visit Startup Haven.

