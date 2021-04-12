Expensify launches a podcast Rick Turoczy on April 12, 2021 The folks at Expensify have a new pandemic side project, a podcast. Initial guests include Eric Ries of lean startup fame CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers. Like this:Like Loading... Category: Oregon, Podcasts, Portland Tag: eric ries, expensify, lean, lean startup, Podcast, Portland, trail blazer Post navigation Previous: Previous post: Grab office hours with the newest Seed fund in townNext: Next post: How to get your COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Published by Rick Turoczy More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy View all posts by Rick Turoczy