The Wild closes $2 million round, led by at.inc/

I don’t spend as much time combing through the Form Ds as I used to. But journalists still do. Why? Because SEC filings are a great way to get the jump on stories about who is raising capital, be it venture capitalists or startups.
That’s probably how The Oregonian’s Mike Rogoway caught this tidbit:
The challenge, of course, is that Form Ds don’t provide a lot of context. And they aren’t necessarily the end of the story.
So I pinged the folks at The Wild to get some more detail. And here’s what I got:
- The $2 million round was led by at.inc/ out of San Francisco
- The Wild has already made four hires in Customer Success and Sales
- … and they’re interested in hiring even more folks in engineering
For more information, visit The Wild.
[Full disclosure: The Wild is an alum of Oregon Story Board, a PIE project. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]