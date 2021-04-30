The Wild closes $2 million round, led by at.inc/

Rick Turoczy on April 30, 2021

I don’t spend as much time combing through the Form Ds as I used to. But journalists still do. Why? Because SEC filings are a great way to get the jump on stories about who is raising capital, be it venture capitalists or startups.

That’s probably how The Oregonian’s Mike Rogoway caught this tidbit:

The challenge, of course, is that Form Ds don’t provide a lot of context. And they aren’t necessarily the end of the story.

So I pinged the folks at The Wild to get some more detail. And here’s what I got:

For more information, visit The Wild.

[Full disclosure: The Wild is an alum of Oregon Story Board, a PIE project. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

%d bloggers like this: