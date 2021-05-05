Rumor: Could an Oregon Unicorn be planning an IPO…?

If this rumor proves true, the next IPO in Oregon probably won’t be what you think. It’s not a Portland company. And it’s not a tech company. It’s Grants Pass, Oregon, headquartered Dutch Bros. And, if they follow through, it’s rumored to value the company at $3 billion.

Dutch Bros Coffee, backed by consumer-focused private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners, is planning an initial public offering for this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company, based in Grants Pass, Oregon, is seeking to be valued in an IPO at about $3 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Dutch Bros has held discussions with potential advisers about a listing, the people said.

More information as the story develops.

For more on the company, visit Dutch Bros or see this write up from back in the day on Built Oregon.

