REMINDER: TechfestNW is short, sweet, and virtual once again, this year

Even as we struggle with the effects of the pandemic, some of our tried and true startup events continue to soldier on. In new and different ways. Like TechfestNW. Which is going through its second year as a virtual event. But this time with a pared down format which crams all of the usual goodness into a single day of activities.

TechfestNW – the region’s largest event for innovators, investors, and entrepreneurs – has become a global gathering for the Pacific Northwest’s creative, innovation and tech communities. The event features distinguished and celebrated speakers and highlights people and companies at the forefront of technology innovation. The program includes fascinating thought leaders and tech industry observers on the Main Stage, dedicated networking time and opportunities to connect, high-quality startup pitches, and a spirited happy hour.

The event takes place all day on Friday, May 21, 2021. Tickets are $25. And it’s completely virtual.

For more information or to grab your ticket, visit TechfestNW.

[Full disclosure: I helped start TechfestNW.]

