TechfestNW 2021 AO Tech selects a Portland startup as the winner of the international startup competition

TechfestNW had a pandemically reduced footprint this year. But that doesn’t mean its impact is any smaller. Especially when it comes to startups having a platform to share what they’re building. And after an arduous pitch competition, the winner of the annual event has been named. It’s a Portland company. Called Rewire Neuro.

Congrats to the AOTech winner! @RewireNeuro develops intelligent technologies to push forward biomedical research, improving the pace, ease, and reproducibility of research, and just received a $125k equity investment on the main stage. https://t.co/2gWONMPQDK — TechFestNW (@tfnw) May 21, 2021

What does Rewire Neuro do?

Rewire Neuroscience is a Portland, Oregon startup, dedicated to empowering the diverse future of science. We develop intelligent technologies to push forward biomedical research. Our goal is to improve the pace, ease, and reproducibility of research. At Rewire, we are committed to building strength by being a diverse team of leaders, innovators, and risk-takers. We’re all different, and that is what allows us to draw on a range of experiences, backgrounds, and perspectives to grow stronger, together. Rewire is a vocal supporter of race, gender, sexual-orientation, and cultural equality.

