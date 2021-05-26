More coverage of the Reclaim.ai Seed funding announcement

Earlier today, I shared the news that Portland startup Reclaim.ai had raised a $4.8 million Seed round, with some notable investors in tow. So notable, as a matter of fact, that a number of other writers took notice.

Here are some of the additional stories on Reclaim.ai:

Reclaim.ai, a Portland-based calendar assistant and time management platform, raised $4.8 million in seed funding. Index Ventures led the round and was joined by investors including Gradient Ventures, Flying Fish, Operator Partners, and Calendly.

Portland, Ore.-based Reclaim.ai has raised $4.8 million in a seed funding round to help grow its calendar tool that uses machine learning and natural language processing to help users better manage their time. The startup launched in June 2019 and previously raised $1.5 million.

The round was led by Index Ventures and included Gradient Ventures, Flying Fish Partners, Operator Partners and Calendly. The team also brought in a series of strategic angel investors including Yvonne Wassenaar, CEO at Portland-based Puppet; Kenny Van Zant, head of business at Asana; Jason Warner, chief technology officer at Github; Sue Khim, CEO at Brilliant.org; and Alex Solomon, co-founder and chief technology officer at PagerDuty.

The Oregonian

Portland startup Reclaim, which helps manage online calendars to set aside time for nonwork activities, has raised a $4.8m round. Total funding now $6.3m.



Backers include Puppet CEO @ytechdata



Reclaim employs 8, half of them in Portland. — Mike Rogoway (@rogoway) May 26, 2021

For more information, see the Reclaim.ai blog post and press release.

