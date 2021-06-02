A Kids Book About releases a new book to educate kids and parents on the Tulsa Race Massacre

On June 1, 1921, one of the most horrific — and often undiscussed — incidents of racial violence in United States history took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Black Wall Street. One hundred years later, a Portland startup — A Kids Book About — has created a book to help encourage more conversations about this deplorable event.

It's time to talk about what really happened in Tulsa 100 years ago.



100 years ago on June 1, 1921, the most destructive and deadly domestic terrorist attack in American history occurred. pic.twitter.com/Pvi7cSqBnp — A Kids Book About (@akidsbookabout) June 1, 2021

The Tulsa Race Massacre happened between May 31 and June 1, 1921, when a white mob attacked the predominantly Black Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma. To this day, this is one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history—and one of the most forgotten. This book will help kids understand what happened on that day in 1921 and encourage them to learn from our past and keep history from repeating itself.

The A Kids Book About team were in Tulsa, yesterday, to launch to their newest book, entitled A Kids Book About the Tulsa Race Massacre.

For more information or to purchase any of the A Kids Book About titles, visit A Kids Book About.

[Full disclosure: A Kids Book About is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

