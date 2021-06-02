Portland startup Sensu to be acquired by Sumo Logic

There’s a generation of Portland startups that I refer to as the “quiet generation.” Not a lot of pomp and circumstance. Not a lot of public appearances. Just a bunch of amazing founders and companies who have quietly been building compelling businesses in our midst. One of those was Sensu, which had attracted capital from name brand VCs like Foundry Group and Battery Ventures. And now, they’ve also gotten those investors an exit.

Exciting news for @sensu and the Sensu Community! Many more details to come soon… 🎉📈https://t.co/xpr8zoERIh #monitoringlove — Caleb Hailey (@calebhailey) June 2, 2021

I am excited to announce that Sensu has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence. The acquisition will complement Sensu’s observability strategy by providing customers with a mature and comprehensive Observability Suite including log management, observability data platform, analytics, visualizations, and more. In addition, the acquisition will reinforce Sensu’s long standing commitment to open source thanks to Sumo Logic’s membership and active contributions to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and work on OpenTelemetry. Following the acquisition, the Sensu brand will remain intact and Sensu will continue to be made available as a standalone product.

What is Sumo Logic acquiring in Sensu?

Sensu is the future-proof solution for multi-cloud monitoring at scale, empowering businesses to automate their monitoring workflows and gain deep visibility into their infrastructure, from Kubernetes to bare metal. Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates.

For more information, read the Sensu blog post.

(Hat tip Mike Rogoway)

Like this: Like Loading...