Two upcoming local — yet virtual — demo days to add to your calendar: Alchemy Code Lab and PIE

Maybe it’s another sign of the world returning to something resembling normalcy. There are not one but two demo days on the calendar in the coming weeks. Alchemy Code Lab Demo Day is on Friday, June 18, 2021, and PIE Demo Day 2021 is on June 28. Both events are completely virtual.

Alchemy Code Lab Demo Day will feature participants from the latest cohort who created their solutions entirely remotely using React, Redux, NodeJS/ExpressJS, and PostgreSQL. The event will be broadcast via Zoom and will feature demos, Q&A sessions, and a happy hour. Add the event to your calendar.

PIE Demo Day 2021 will feature a selection of the companies from PIE’s latest class of startups, which have been part PIE for longer than usual due to the pandemic. The event includes pre-recorded pitches, a semblance of the traditional demo day format via Twitter, and a virtual trade show for chatting with the founders and other members of the community. RSVP for PIE Demo Day 2021.

Both events are free and open to the public.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

