Interested in attending PIE Demo Day 2021? Here’s what you need to know

Next week, Portland startup accelerator PIE will hold its 2021 demo day. This marks the seventh time that PIE has hosted the event and the second time it will be fully virtual. This time around, the event is designed to showcase companies who have participated in its full PIE and PIE Shop programs, as well as its light touch program, Slice of PIE.

If you’re interested in “attending” PIE Demo Day 2021, there are a few options at your disposal. These options are all completely free, completely virtual, and completely open to the public. Each portion of the event will go live simultaneously at 3:14PM Pacific Time on June 28, 2021.

Follow along on Twitter. PIE will use its Twitter account as an emcee of sorts, taking attendees through a run of show that mimics the traditional in person event. Every tweet from the account about demo day will be kept to a single thread so that folks can revisit companies and presentations that captured their interest after the event. For an example of what this might look like, see its inaugural virtual demo day, PIE Demo Day 2020. Watch on YouTube. Each startup pitch will be pre-recorded and released on YouTube within a single playlist. “Attendees” are welcome to watch the videos in the intended order by playing the entire playlist or they are welcome to pick and choose the videos they would like to see. Interact directly with founders. While a number of the companies that participated in the program over the last nine months have recorded presentations, there are other companies that — with everything going on in the world — simply could not take advantage of that opportunity. That’s why PIE is also offering a virtual trade show floor option to help more founders meet with the community. (NOTE: This will be the only portion of the event that you must attend, day of, to experience. Twitter and YouTube will be available at your convenience.)

For more information on the event and the future of PIE, see the article in the Portland Business Journal. To RSVP and stay in the loop for future PIE events, please visit the PIE Meetup group.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

