Acquired Portland startup Cozy is being shuttered

Cozy was one of those memorable Portland startups. Not only for the solutions it brought to market. But also for its presence in the Portland startup community. Like Puppet, and Simple before it, Cozy was one of those startups that had been founded somewhere else, landed high profile investors, and then chose Portland as their headquarters.

After being acquired by Apartments in 2018, the team went to work on integrated their functionality into the main platform. And with that work now complete, Apartments is shuttering the Cozy brand.

Founder Gino Zahnd shared the news in a LinkedIn post today:

