You’ve heard it a million times. “It’s hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk.” But is it? Is it really? Well, long time Portland startup community member Troy Howard took the opportunity to find out during the spate of record setting heat at the beginning of the week. And he captured his experiment on Twitter. Which included an egg, water, and a pie.

Food Science Experiment: Cooking an egg in a DIY solar oven…



Earlier today I quipped at @turoczy that @piepdx could "bake a pie on the sidewalk" in this heat.



But is it possible? I think I probably can do it. But I needed to test this, with science!#DIYProjects #SolarPower pic.twitter.com/AOQpUquoBM — Troy Howard (@thoward37) June 27, 2021

UPDATE: DIY Solar Oven Day 2



After yesterday's success at cooking an egg inside of my simple #DIY #SolarPower oven, I decided to do some upgrades to try to crank the heat up, and do some more experiments.



I was able to achieve some surprising results!



🧵👇 https://t.co/WTRQlwjlth — Troy Howard (@thoward37) June 29, 2021

Update: #DIY Solar Oven, Day 3



Finally, after two days of tests, we arrive at the big day. It's demo day at @piepdx and, while @turoczy is showing off some of the hottest startups in Portland, on the hottest day we've ever seen, I went out to bake a pie on the sidewalk.



🧵👇 https://t.co/aUBoejBL6u — Troy Howard (@thoward37) June 29, 2021

