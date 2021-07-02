PIE Demo Day 2021: And the startups were…

On Monday, June 28, 2021, 14 startups took to the stage to share stories about the companies they’re building as part of PIE Demo Day 2021. Like any other demo day. But unlike most PIE Demo Days, this one was once again a completely virtual experience.
Companies included:
- Analog AR
- authentic
- Carry
- Centri Tech
- CHNL
- HumanKind Homes
- Lovely
- Margo
- Mpathic
- Printer’s Row
- Reco
- Sort-E
- Toolr
- Wonderfil
If you’d like to follow along as if it were an in person demo day, the following Twitter thread will help create that sort of experience:
[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]