PIE Demo Day 2021: And the startups were…

On Monday, June 28, 2021, 14 startups took to the stage to share stories about the companies they’re building as part of PIE Demo Day 2021. Like any other demo day. But unlike most PIE Demo Days, this one was once again a completely virtual experience.

Companies included:

If you’d like to follow along as if it were an in person demo day, the following Twitter thread will help create that sort of experience:

Welcome to PIE Demo Day 2021! (Lucky #7) We're glad you're here. If you'd like to take part in our virtual demo day experience, please follow along as we share videos from our latest class and details about our virtual trade show (📸 @ahockley) pic.twitter.com/joD1wuTgLj — PIE (@piepdx) June 28, 2021

For more information or to stay up to date on future PIE events, please join the PIE Meetup group. For more information on the future of PIE, see the Portland Business Journal.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Like this: Like Loading...