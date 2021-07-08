Applications for Bend Venture Conference are open

While Oregon isn’t terribly well known for venture capital, it has developed a significant presence in the world of Angel investing. Some of that is thanks to innovative organizations like Oregon Venture Fund. But if it were to come down to one annual event that puts Oregon Angel investing on the map, it would be Bend Venture Conference, one of the largest Angel conferences in the United States — and often a good excuse for Bay Area investors to visit Bend.

But what’s a pitch competition without startups pitching…? And that’s where you come in. Because applications to appear on stage at BVC are now open. And the categories are:

Growth Stage Competition: This category is open to companies that have a proven concept, have generated initial revenues and are prepared to scale quickly with investment.

The event takes place October 21-22, 2021.

For more details or to apply to pitch, visit Bend Venture Conference.

