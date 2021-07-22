Subfund now allows you to send Instagram DMs

Sometimes, the best way to understand the potential of a product is use it yourself. That’s why I’ve happily been mucking around with Subfund, which allows me to send Twitter direct messages, Facebook Messenger updates, and newsletters to folks who subscribe. Now, it also offers Instagram DMs.

Instagram fits right with your other channels and subscription. You can either charge a monthly subscription for subscribers to get your Instagram DMs, or you can go free. Subscribers can opt-in to your Instagram DMs from your profile page. Just like the other platforms we support, going direct to your fans via DMs ensures your followers see your content, avoiding the algorithm that squashes your reach. Also, you can send different content on each platform, and publish all at once from the same location.

There are a few pre-requisites. Like having a business account and 1000 followers.

For more information or to sign up, visit Subfund.

Like this: Like Loading...