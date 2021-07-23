Sila partners with Constitution Lending

Sila, a Portland fintech startup that provides an API and SDK that enable app developers to incorporate financial transaction functionality into the solutions they’re building, has partnered with Constitution Lending to help improve their real estate lending capabilities.

“Without Sila, this part of our corporate history could have easily dragged out for years and cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal and other fees,” said Ricardo Sims, Founder and CEO, Constitution Lending. “Sila not only had all these requirements figured out and rolled into a complete payment platform available as a service; they also are a bank agent, which allows us to stay out of the funds flow completely.”

