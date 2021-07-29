Tiring of your pandemic gaming platform purchase? Pre-order Playdate

It was entertaining for a while. But with all of the hours of gaming during the pandemic, that new gaming platform is less appealing than it once was. You need something different. And that’s why, you’ll be happy to hear that the Panic’s Playdate is now available for pre-order.
For more information or to pre-order your own, visit Playdate.
More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy
View all posts by Rick Turoczy