Tiring of your pandemic gaming platform purchase? Pre-order Playdate

It was entertaining for a while. But with all of the hours of gaming during the pandemic, that new gaming platform is less appealing than it once was. You need something different. And that’s why, you’ll be happy to hear that the Panic’s Playdate is now available for pre-order.

The handheld gaming platform costs $179 plus shipping at time of pre-order. It comes preloaded with 24 free games. It is planning to ship in 2022.

For more information or to pre-order your own, visit Playdate.

