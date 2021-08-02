Interested in building an online community that people will love?

Sarah Smith knows a thing or two about building online community. As the cofounder of Portland startup The Dyrt, she’s been part of creating a compelling online camping community since its earliest days. And now, as the term “community” continues to rise into frothy buzzword popularity, she took a few minutes to share her insights and tips on how she cultivated that community.

More than mere traffic, an online community has a personality and momentum all its own. It’s a place people come to share and express their passion. Because people feel so strongly about the activity or topic the community is built around, it’s difficult to get their buy-in and easy to alienate them along the way.