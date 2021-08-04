Long time listener, first time caller: PodInbox rethinks podcast audience engagement

Like blogs before them, these days everyone seems to have a podcast. And everyone seems to be consuming podcasts. But interactions between podcasters and podcast listeners…? That seems to be relegated to social media conversations or star ratings. Until now. Meet Portland startup PodInbox.

Podcasters often speak into the void, without anyone speaking back. PodInbox wants to change this by letting podcasters hear their audience in a simple way. In today’s world, where fans have more access to the personalities they follow…we want to be the destination where podcasters can connect more intimately with new and existing fans.

Fans of podcasts on PodInbox can leave messages for free. Podcasters can have a pro account that includes features like receiving audio messages from fans, downloadable audio files, customizable show pages, unlimited contacts, and a custom vanity URL. The pro accounts are $9/month or $99/year.

For more information or to get more engaged with your podcast fans, visit PodInbox.

