“LinkedIn for healthcare” acquires Portland startup Carevoyance

Another exit in the world of healthcare for Portland area startups. This time it’s Carevoyance, which has been acquired by H1.

“When we first met Ariel and the H1 team, it was clear that they were building something special,” Anatoly Geyfman, founder and CEO of Carevoyance, said in a statement. “After getting to know the team and their mission, we became convinced that joining forces with H1 would not just give us the reach and the resources to continue serving our current and future customers at an even higher level, but also accelerate both of our companies in our combined vision of helping bring the right treatment to the right patients at the right time. We’re really excited to join H1’s world-class team to collectively pursue this goal.”

According to its website, Carevoyance has amassed data on more than 1.2 million physicians and over 6,000 healthcare organizations. Katz said the company also counts 30 of “the largest device companies” among their customer base, representing a clear avenue of expansion for H1.

While specific details were not provided, it’s a seven figure deal composed of both cash and stock. Acquirer H1 announced a $58 million financing round at the end of last year. The Y Combinator alum has raised a total of more than $70 million.

For more information, visit H1.

Like this: Like Loading...