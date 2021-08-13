VanWa startup Hubb acquired by Intrado Digital Media

It’s been an interesting 18 months for event management and virtual event platforms. To say the least. With so many new players and new concepts for how we can meet, it makes sense that we’d see some consolidation in the market. And that has had a positive impact on a local startup. Vancouver, Washington, startup Hubb has been acquired by Intrado Digital Media.

Over the last 7 years, Hubb has grown from a scrappy little event tech start-up to an industry leading event management platform with hundreds of customers and 90 employees. We’ve evolved from an event content management tool, to a full all-in-one event management platform with solutions for sponsor/expo, meetings, staffing, registration, virtual events, mobile app and more. Many of you have been with us on this journey from the beginning. Today marks a new phase in Hubb’s evolution. I am excited to announce that Hubb has been acquired by Intrado Digital Media. Hubb joining Intrado Digital Media brings together two leading platforms in the industry, to offer the world’s largest, most effective, and comprehensive event management and delivery platform.

“Adding Hubb to Intrado’s Digital Media business will create an innovative, efficient, next-generation all-in-one event platform,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media in a press release. “Clients will have access to and benefit from a comprehensive end-to-end event management platform to create events with unique, curated experiences supporting in-person, hybrid, and virtual attendees. It will also accelerate the development of Intrado’s self-service virtual event offering.”

Hubb had raised nearly $10 million in venture capital. At the time of Series B, its last funding round in October 2018, the company had an estimated valuation of up to $50 million according to Crunchbase and PrivCo. Local investors in Hubb include Cascade Seed Fund, Elevate Capital, and Oregon Venture Fund. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For more information, read the Intrado press release or the Hubb blog post (which includes a video of Hubb founder Allie Magyar discussing the acquisition).

