Women founders: Deadline for TiE Oregon Women’s Pitch Competition is Friday

I know I’ve been throwing a lot of deadlines at you lately. But tis the season. And here’s another interesting opportunity for women founders to pitch their companies in front of local folks. It’s the TiE Oregon Women’s Pitch Competition. And the deadline for applications is this Friday, August 20, 2021.

**Deadline Approaching** TiE Oregon Women's Pitch Competition deadline is August 20th – https://t.co/w2W6G61Fmg pic.twitter.com/PY0kZz7oI0 — TiEOregon (@TiEoregon) August 18, 2021

The winner will get the opportunity to attend the TiE Global Mega Pitch Competition in Dubai in December where they will compete for a $100k prize against women-led startups from all over the world. Three Runners-up will also be selected for an accelerator workshop. Our Committee will review the applications and select six finalists (and two back-ups) to present on stage. We pair each of the finalists with a team of TiE Charter Members for coaching and mentoring in the run-up to the Pitch Competition.

For more information or to apply, visit TiE Oregon Women’s Pitch Competition.

