You’re so popular! Beaverton Startup Challenge 2022 is another opportunity to secure funding

I know I’ve been sharing a lot of pitch competitions and the like as of late. But you know you’ve got to put yourself out there to get your startup going. Now there’s another opportunity with the 2022 Beaverton Startup Challenge.

The Beaverton Challenge is a program sponsored by the City of Beaverton and Westside Startup Fund, LLC where five startups will be selected to receive a $25,000 cash convertible-note investment along with incubation services from the Oregon Technology Business Center (OTBC). As of August, 2020, our first 25 Challenge companies (5 per year from 2016 through 2020) have closed more than $40 million in additional funding.

Applications are currently open.

For more information or to apply, visit Beaverton Startup Challenge.

