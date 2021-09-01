New leadership at the oldest startup accelerator in Portland

There have been any number of accelerators supporting Portland startups throughout the years. But no shared office space accelerator has been at it as long as the Portland State Business Accelerator. And today, that accelerator — which was founded in 2004 — announced new leadership. Arsh Haque has taken over as the PSBA’s newest director.

Arsh Haque is a national-award-winning founder, coach, and storyteller. They have founded four startups (which top accelerators including Techstars and Coca Cola have welcomed into their programs), built master’s-level courses, taught alongside instructors from Stanford’s d.school, and coached thought leaders on how to deliver talks at TED. Haque holds a JD from the University of Southern California and a Master of Public Policy from the Paris Institute of Political Studies. They also have extensive experience in DEI rooted in formal academic study and practice and lived experience. They began their role as Director of the Portland State Business Accelerator on August 23, 2021.

For more, see the PSU interview with Arsh.

