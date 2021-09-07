Pitch Oregon 2021 startup applications are open until September 30

There’s a common trope around the startup world that things tend to go quiet a week or two after Halloween. But around here, that’s been anything but the case. Now in its sixth year, Pitch Oregon always keeps conversations going into December. But only if your startup applies to pitch.

There are three categories for an equity based investment:

Software / Tech Enabled: Companies with services or products related to electronics, software, hardware, artificial intelligence, cloud services, etc., Generate TTM of at least $250,000 or have raised external capital of at least $250,000 Life Science: Companies with services or products related to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, biomedical, telehealth, etc. and generate TTM of at least $250,000 or have raised external capital of at least $250,000. Clean Technology: Companies that aim to improve environmental sustainability with products or services related to renewable energy, recycling, green transportation, sustainable manufacturing, etc. and generate TTM of at least $250,000 or have raised external capital of at least $250,000

Or, if your company is early stage, there’s the opportunity to compete for a cash prize:

Early Stage: companies in any industry that either have proof of concept or are already in market / generate revenues of less than $250,000 or haven’t raised any external capital have raised external capital of less than $250,000

For more information or to throw your proverbial hat in the ring, visit Pitch Oregon 2021.

