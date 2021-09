Sifting through job sites is a pain. (I mean, except for the Silicon Florist job board which is an absolute joy.) And trying to keep track of who is hiring what tech gig on Twitter can be challenging. That’s why there’s findtechjobs.io.

Let the site that Alex Fallenstedt threw together sift through Twitter for you.

To see it in action or to find your next gig, visit findtechjobs.io.

Like this: Like Loading...