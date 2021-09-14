XXcelerate adds Virginia Lemos as Program Manager

The Portland nonprofit organization focused expressly on supporting women entrepreneurs with business education and peer support, XXcelerate, has announced the hiring of a new Programs Manager for the organization.

According to the XXcelerate newsletter:

We are very excited to announce that our recruitment for the new Programs Manager position is complete and we have found a passionate and talented human to take on the responsibility of being your representative, your collaborator, your liaison – please welcome Virginia Lemos to the XXcelerate family!

If Virginia’s name sounds familiar, it’s likely because she has been active in leading the reboot of Founders Live Portland.

For more information, visit XXcelerate.

