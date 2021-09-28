Former Portland startup Vizify among “most successful accelerator cohort ever”

While the name Vizify might not be familiar to more recent transplants, it definitely rings a bell for folks who have been in the Portland startup community for a bit. An early investment for the then new Portland Seed Fund, Vizify was one of the first local companies to be selected to participate in a Techstars cohort. And apparently, that selection put them in rare company.

According to GeekWire, Vizify’s Techstars Seattle class in 2011 was the “most successful accelerator cohort ever” by producing three unicorns from a single cohort.

Five of the teams, including my startup, had modest exits. These included Reveal (Likebright), Vizify, GoChime, and FlexMinder. One of them ceased operations, Bluebox Now. And one of them is still operating, Smore. We are left with three other companies, all unicorns now: Remitly (originally Beamit Mobile), Outreach (originally GroupTalent), and Zipline (originally Romotive).

Vizify was acquired by Yahoo in 2014 for an undisclosed sum.

