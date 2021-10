The close of the third quarter seems to be a popular time to close applications for startup opportunities. Today, September 30, 2021, is the last day to submit your application for the Beaverton Startup Challenge 2022, as well.

The City of Beaverton, the West Side Startup Fund, and OTBC worked together to create the Beaverton Startup Challenge. Each year we select five Startup Challenge companies. We are accepting applications now for the 2022 Challenge!

